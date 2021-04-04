Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $134.37 and a 52 week high of $226.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

