Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average of $190.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $104.82 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.