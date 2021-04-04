Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.39. 7,724,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,975. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $116.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.42.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

