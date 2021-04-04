Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,126 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $134.28. 9,117,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

