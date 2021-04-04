Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $245.44 and a 12 month high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

