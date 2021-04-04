Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 125,106 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,106 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. 1,008,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.