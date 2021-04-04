Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

HD traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.00 and a 1 year high of $308.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.19 and its 200-day moving average is $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

