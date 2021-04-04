Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $69.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,137.75. 1,698,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,071.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,803.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,079.81 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

