Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.21. The stock has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.