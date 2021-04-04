Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,105,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.70 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.