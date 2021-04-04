Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,732 shares during the period.

SCHF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

