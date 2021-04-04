LCX (LCX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.64 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, LCX has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LCX token can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $51.19 million and $2.64 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00696262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027828 BTC.

About LCX

LCX is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

