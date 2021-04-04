Lead Wallet Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00314349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00092444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00757168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

