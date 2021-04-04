Leadcoin Price Tops $0.0004 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Leadcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Leadcoin has a market cap of $340,391.27 and approximately $79.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 75.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Leadcoin Profile

LDC is a token. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

