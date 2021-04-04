Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Hits Market Capitalization of $93,551.66 (LC4)

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market capitalization of $93,551.66 and $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047736 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014510 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.
