LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE LC opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,981 shares of company stock worth $290,011 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 153,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 748,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

