LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0028

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. LHT has a total market cap of $138,138.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005699 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000131 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

