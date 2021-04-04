Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4,164.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,315 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $159,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

LBTYA stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

