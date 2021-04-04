Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liberty Global by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 161,311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,164.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 363,315 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

