Lido DAO Token Trading Up 132.2% Over Last 7 Days (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 132.2% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00306916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00093542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.28 or 0.00749989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.