Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

LGND stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 117,653 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

