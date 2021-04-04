Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 12.9% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.73 million and $909,730.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.90 or 0.00346227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002341 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.