Lightstreams Trading 43.9% Lower This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $509,709.32 and $1,474.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00687334 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00070639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027686 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

