LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $12,860.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00693228 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028021 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,026,322,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,226,375 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.