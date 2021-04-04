Linear Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Linear has a market cap of $461.98 million and approximately $47.07 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Linear token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00686780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027691 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,478,641,217 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.