Linear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.63 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $458.27 million and $37.63 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00679158 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027847 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,478,641,217 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

