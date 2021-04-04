LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $44,870.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00687334 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00070639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027686 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

