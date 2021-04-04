Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Tops $4.65 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $1,116.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

