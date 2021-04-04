LiquidApps Reaches Market Cap of $20.95 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $45,199.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.