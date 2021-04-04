Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $731,556.17 and approximately $78,649.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00074814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.20 or 0.00308813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.51 or 0.00768635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00091435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,250.37 or 0.99827632 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

