Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $10,189.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $792.29 or 0.01354511 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000146 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,447.02 or 0.99921303 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 717,856,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

