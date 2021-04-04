Litecoin Plus Trading Down 1.9% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $146,174.85 and $10.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

