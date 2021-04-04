Lition (LIT) Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Lition has traded down 22% against the dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $293,801.17 and $67,155.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,426.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.75 or 0.03586989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00347384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.03 or 0.00956802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.34 or 0.00460988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.44 or 0.00384148 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $191.59 or 0.00327918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024588 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

