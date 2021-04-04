Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 264.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 23.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $152.83 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

