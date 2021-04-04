Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 16,600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,037,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,118,444,000 after acquiring an additional 811,891 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

VZ stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

