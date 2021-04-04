Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,700 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,641,000 after acquiring an additional 308,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $129.78 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

