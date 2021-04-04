Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,282,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,943,000 after purchasing an additional 389,714 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NVIDIA by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,472,000 after purchasing an additional 216,916 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $552.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.93. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.39 and a one year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

