Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 36,960 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

