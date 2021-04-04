Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,700 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $185.24 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

