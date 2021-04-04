Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 5,600 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.