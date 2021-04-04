Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 8,600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.