Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $132.53 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

