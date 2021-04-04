Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,752,000 after purchasing an additional 794,520 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

NYSE T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

