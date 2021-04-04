Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,326 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

