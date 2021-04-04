Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 10,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

