Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,700 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,169.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

