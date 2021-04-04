Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 17,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.8% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 19,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

