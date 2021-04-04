Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,800 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

