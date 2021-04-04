Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.35 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

