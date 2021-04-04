Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

